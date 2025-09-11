Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Holton will receive his sixth opening assignment of the season Thursday and his first since July 2. The 29-year-old southpaw owns a 3.86 ERA and 1.12 WHIP through 67.2 frames, and he likely will remain in the game for just an inning or two before turning the ball over to Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is expected to work in a bulk-relief role.