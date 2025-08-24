Holton tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals. He allowed a hit and struck out one.

Following five innings from starter Chris Paddack and another 1.1 innings from Troy Melton, Holton came on as the bridge to closer Will Vest, with Kyle Finnegan likely unavailable after logging two innings the day before. Holton continued his steady play for the Tigers and recorded his 14th hold of the season, which leads the team. He's not in the mix for saves with Vest and Finnegan around, though the lefty has some fantasy appeal in leagues that count holds, and he's also chipped in five wins out of the bullpen for good measure.