Rosenthal (lat) said Thursday that he's back to full health and intends to continue his career in 2023, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports.

The 31-year-old Rosenthal appeared to revive his career during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, when he logged a 1.90 ERA and 0.85 WHIP while saving 11 games across 23 appearances with the Royals and Padres. He inked a one-year, $11 million deal with the Athletics following that season, but he never pitched for the club after undergoing thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in April 2021 and then surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip that July. Rosenthal appeared poised to make a late-season return in 2022 after signing with the Giants -- and later being taded to the Brewers -- this summer, but a hamstring injury and then a lat injury prevented him from resurfacing in the majors. Due to his poor health record over the past couple years, Rosenthal may have to settle for an incentive-laden minor-league deal in free agency this winter.