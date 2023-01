Alexy was acquired by the Twins from the Nationals on Tuesday in exchange for Cristian Jimenez.

Alexy has bounced around from the Rangers to the Nationals and now to the Twins over the last month. The right-hander struggled both at the minor- and major-league level in 2022, but he's just 24 and has some bat-missing ability. Alexy also has an option remaining, which surely appealed to the Twins.