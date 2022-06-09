Archer (1-2) earned the win Wednesday after he tossed five innings, giving up one run on two hits and four walks while striking out two against the Yankees.

Archer allowed an RBI single to Gio Urshela in the fourth inning, accounting for all the damage against him Wednesday. It was the second consecutive start where the right-hander reached five innings after not having done so in his first nine outings of the year, ultimately earning his first win of the campaign. Archer has surrendered two runs over 10 frames in his last two outings, lowering his ERA from 4.19 to 3.65 in 11 starts this season.