Twins' Dean Kremer: Dominates former team in win

Kremer (2-4) earned the win against the Orioles on Monday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in seven innings. He struck out seven.

Facing the team that traded him away a bit over a week ago, Kremer looked very comfortable on the mound against his former Baltimore teammates. The right-hander poured in 60 of his 89 offerings for strikes, putting together his longest outing of the year in his first quality start since July 1 versus the White Sox. Kremer has conceded just a pair of runs in his first 12 innings for the Twins, and he'll try to further improve his 5.25 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB over 48 frames in 2026 this weekend against Philadelphia.