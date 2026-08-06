Twins' Dean Kremer: Encouraging team debut

Kremer didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Kansas City, allowing one run on three hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out two.

Making his Twins debut Wednesday, Kremer got off on the right foot and provided the club with five strong innings. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance as well from the right-hander, who was blasted for 20 runs over his prior 19 innings with the Orioles before being shipped to Minnesota. Kremer, who still has work to do in order to enhance his 5.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 41 frames, is lined up to get an opportunity at his former Baltimore teammates in his next start.