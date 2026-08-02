Twins' Dean Kremer: Making team debut Wednesday

Kremer is slated to make his Twins debut with a start Wednesday in Kansas City, Bobby Nighengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Kremer will be taking the hill on six days' rest after making his final appearance for the Orioles on July 28 before he was dealt to the Twins on Saturday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes. The right-hander went 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 36 innings over seven starts for the Orioles this season, but he turned in a career-best 17.6 K-BB% and was the victim of an unsustainably high 26.7 percent HR/FB%, up 14.4 percentage points from his career-long rate.