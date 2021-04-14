Donaldson (hamstring) was officially activated ahead of Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. He is batting second and starting at third base.
He worked out on the field in between games and was cleared by the Twins medical staff to return. A healthy Donaldson can still do a lot of damage and he slots right back into a favorable spot in the lineup.
