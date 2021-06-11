Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Donaldson entered the ninth having gone 0-for-3 and stepped up to the plate with Jorge Polanco in first, and the veteran infielder took Aroldis Chapman's four-seam fastball deep for a two-run blast that tied the game. Donaldson now has three home runs over his last six games and has hit safely in four of those contests, as he's beginning to turn things around following a couple of rough weeks at the plate of late.