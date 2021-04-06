Manager Rocco Baldelli said that Donaldson (hamstring) will run on a treadmill and take batting practice Tuesday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Though the Twins placed Donaldson on the 10-day injured list last weekend, the fact that he hasn't been shut down from baseball activities offers hope that he'll be in line for an abbreviated absence. Donaldson's return from the IL won't be considered imminent until he's able to take part in full fielding and baserunning drills, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.