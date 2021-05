Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a walk Monday in the Twins' 3-2 win over the Orioles in 10 innings.

Donaldson hasn't left the yard since May 17, but he's at least tapping into some more gap power of late. He now has accrued three doubles over his last two games, bringing his season-long total up to 10 through 168 plate appearances.