Donaldson (hamstring) could take at-bats in simulated games over the weekend, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Donaldson has continued to run on a treadmill and take batting practice in recent days, and manager Rocco Baldelli has been pleased with the 35-year-old's progress. If he continues to progress smoothly, Donaldson could head to the alternate training site over the weekend to take another step in his recovery. A timetable for Donaldson's return to game action hasn't yet been established, but he appears to be trending in the right direction.