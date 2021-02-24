The Twins plan to give Donaldson more frequent rest this season, especially early in the year, to try avoid the calf injuries that limited him to 28 games last season and caused him to miss the playoffs. "I'm not going to be playing in every single game early on, but to kind of build into getting game-ready," Donaldson told MLB.com.

Donaldson said he worked on his running form in the offseason to reduce stress on his calf muscles. Donaldson is healthy as spring training begins, but he may be used sparingly in exhibition games to ease him into the regular season. Luis Arraez could start at third base a game or two each week early on to give him rest. Donaldson has had chronic calf injuries (missing 38 games with right calf strain in 2017) and played just 52 games in 2018 with a left calf and shoulder injury. Donaldson remains a top power option at third base, but with considerable injury risk.