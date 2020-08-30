Donaldson (calf) could return to the Twins lineup during the team's upcoming weeklong homestand, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Donaldson has been practicing with Minnesota's alternate training camp in St. Paul and playing in simulated games and is said to be pain free. However, the Twins haven't been able to get him enough innings to build him up to nine innings given the limited number of players in St. Paul, which could set back his return slightly.