Donaldson left Friday's game against the Reds at the beginning of the second inning with a right calf cramp, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Donaldson was replaced defensively by Ehire Adrianza to begin the second inning, and his initial diagnosis revealed a right calf issue. The third baseman missed all of August with right calf tightness. He's currently considered day-to-day but could be replaced by Adrianza or Marwin Gonzalez if he misses time.