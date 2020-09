Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI during Wednesday's victory over the White Sox.

Donaldson, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the White Sox, wasted no time in contributing to his team's win, knocking in a two-run double off Reynaldo Lopez in the second inning. The 34-year-old third baseman missed the month of August with a strained right calf and should continue to make an immediate impact on Minnesota's lineup.