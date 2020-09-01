The Twins are planning to activate Donaldson (calf) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

With center fielder Byron Buxton (shoulder) set to come off the IL on Tuesday, Donaldson's return the following day will put the Minnesota lineup at full strength minus top catcher Mitch Garver (side), who remains without a clear timeline to resume playing. Donaldson missed all of August with a sore right calf, the same injury he dealt with for much of the 2018 season. Before being sidelined, Donaldson was off to a slow start in his first season in Minnesota, going 4-for-22 with seven strikeouts in seven games. Minnesota may give Donaldson a day or two off per week to ensure he stays healthy for the second half of the season, but the 34-year-old should otherwise settle back in as the Twins' everyday third baseman, bumping Marwin Gonzalez back to a utility role.