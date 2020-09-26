site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Exits with apparent injury
Donaldson left Friday's game against the Reds with an apparent injury, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's not clear what injury Donaldson could be dealing with, but he was replaced by Ehire Adrianza at third base to begin the second inning. Whether Donaldson misses additional time remains to be seen.
