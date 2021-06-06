Donaldson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

After a stretch of nine consecutive starts, Donaldson will get a breather in the series finale in Kansas City, allowing Willians Astudillo to get a turn at third base. Donaldson's .806 OPS on the season represents a 36-point downturn from his mark during his first year in Minnesota, but the 35-year-old has at least heated up at the plate after a slow start. Over his last eight games, Donaldson has gone 11-for-31 (.355 average) with two home runs and a 5:6 BB:K.