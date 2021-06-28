Donaldson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-2 win over Cleveland.

Donaldson was the only Twins hitter with a multi-hit performance in Sunday's win despite the team putting up eight runs. He singled in his first at-bat and then homered to lead off the third to give his team a 4-1 lead. The 35-year-old is slashing .251/.345/.468 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and a 31:46 BB:K. He's striking out at his lowest rate since 2016 and continues to produce at the plate with five hits, three RBI and two runs scored in his last three games.

