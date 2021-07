Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Donaldson got things rolling for the Twins with an RBI single in the first and then led off the fourth with a solo home run to left. The long ball was his first of July and it was also his first multi-hit effort of the month. The 35-year-old is slashing .250/.349/.487 with 14 homers, 37 RBI, 40 runs scored and a 38:55 BB:K over 281 plate appearances.