Donaldson went 1-for-2 with a home run in his spring debut in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. "Right now, I feel really good. Moving around well. I've been doing a lot of running, so hopefully, that bodes well for us going into the season, the MLB.com reports.

The Twins eased Donaldson into action this spring to try and prevent the calf injuries that limited him to 28 games last season and caused him to miss the playoffs. He may play every other day this spring to keep him fresh for the regular season. Manager Rocco Baldelli has said Donaldson will be given extra time off early in the regular season to keep him fresh for the second half.