Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday in the Twins' 13-3 loss to the White Sox.

For the second straight day, Donaldson homered in his first at-bat of the game, and he's now left the yard in three consecutive contests to boost his season total to 13. While the 33-45 Twins have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments this season, it's been through little fault on the part of Donaldson, who continues to play at a high level in his age-35 campaign. He's currently sporting an OPS over .800 for the sixth straight season, and his 19.4 percent strikeout rate is his lowest since 2016.