Donaldson (calf) took grounders at third base before batting practice on Wednesday and was scheduled to do some running, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "The running and the movement and any sort of agility work would be certainly a step up from where we've been," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

He suffered the calf injury on July 31 and at first the injury was thought to be minor. He then was later placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 4. His comeback from the injury had been stalled until earlier this week. While he's making progress, there's still no timetable for his return.