Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he expects Donaldson (hamstring) to be activated ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Since Donaldson has recently recovered from a right hamstring strain, the Twins weren't keen on having him play both ends of the twin bill, so the team will wait to activate him until the second game to maintain some extra roster flexibility. Assuming Donaldson is in fact activated following the first game, he should step back into a starting role at third base for the nightcap.