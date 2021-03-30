Donaldson enters Tuesday's spring finale against the Pirates with a .281/.303/.500 slash line across 32 at-bats in Grapefruit League play.
In what looks to be a preview of the Twins' lineup for Thursday's regular-season opener in Milwaukee, Donaldson is starting at third base and batting second Tuesday. The 35-year-old regularly batted out of the two hole during an injury-shortened 2020 campaign, making 24 of his 25 starts out of that spot in the lineup. Donaldson has shown no ill effects from the calf injury that troubled him in 2020, so he should be poised to deliver better results as he prepares for his second season in Minnesota.
More News
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Homers in spring debut•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Could get more frequent rest•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Fails to make first-round roster•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Takes live batting practice•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Out again Sunday•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Not in Saturday's lineup•