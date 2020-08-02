Donaldson (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Indians.

He'll be on the bench for the second straight game after exiting early in Friday's contest after experiencing tightness in his right calf. The Twins haven't suggested that Donaldson's injury is a major concern, but for fantasy managers to have any faith in his availability for the upcoming week, the 34-year-old would ideally make a cameo as a pinch hitter in the series finale Sunday. Marwin Gonzalez is drawing the start at third base and should serve as the primary option at the position if Donaldson ends up missing any further time beyond this weekend.