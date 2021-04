Donaldson (hamstring) could come off the injured list Monday or Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He sprinted and ran the bases Saturday and looked good doing so, per Park. Donaldson will take some grounders and hit batting practice before getting some at-bats in at the alternate training site Saturday. It sounds like he is going to return early next week if he avoids setbacks. In the meantime, Luis Arraez will continue to fill in at the hot corner.