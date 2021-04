Donaldson (hamstring) felt good and didn't have any issues following Sunday's simulated game at the Twins' alternate training site in St. Paul, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson played five innings of defense Sunday and took six at-bats. He hit a home run in one of his trips to the plate, and his season debut could be imminent as long as he continues to feel good. Luis Arraez will likely move to left field once Donaldson is cleared to return to third base.