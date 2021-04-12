Donaldson (hamstring) isn't included in the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox and isn't expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list until at least Tuesday.

The Twins' decision not to reinstate Donaldson from the IL ahead of the series opener shouldn't be taken as a sign that he experienced a setback. Instead, the 35-year-old is likely just receiving some extra maintenance after he logged six at-bats and played five innings at third base in a simulated game at the Twins' alternate site in Saint Paul on Sunday. Assuming Donaldson is feeling good after a full day of rest, he'll likely return to action Tuesday.