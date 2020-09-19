site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Donaldson isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Donaldson started the last 11 games, logging a .341 OBP with three home runs and five RBI during that time. He'll get a breather Saturday as Ehire Adrianza takes over at third base.
