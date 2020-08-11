Donaldson (calf) has done some running but not sprinting, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It's not something that's ramping up very quickly at the moment," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

While it doesn't sound like Donaldson has had a setback, he doesn't appear to be making much progress. He suffered the calf injury on July 31 and at first the injury was thought to be minor. He then was later placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 4. It doesn't sound like he'll return from the injured list when eligible and could be out much longer.