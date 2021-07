Donaldson (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Right hamstring tightness will sideline Donaldson for the series finale after he exited Saturday's contest with the injury. The Twins have provided no further updates on the third baseman's condition, so he should still be considered day-to-day. Luis Arraez is starting at third base and batting leadoff Sunday.