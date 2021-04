Donaldson (hamstring) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.

Donaldson lasted just a single inning this season before suffering his first injury of the campaign, though it was at least a hamstring issue rather than yet another problem with his calves, which have been a persistent issue over the last several years. The Twins are expected to prove an update on his status sometime Saturday. Luis Arraez will start at third base in his absence.