Donaldson isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Donaldson was activated from the injured list Wednesday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and one run in the second game of the doubleheader against Boston. Willians Astudillo will start at third base Thursday, batting fifth.
