Donaldson (hamstring) isn't included in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, signaling that he hasn't been activated from the 10-day injured list.

After seeing extended work in a simulated game Sunday at the Twins' alternate site, Donaldson wasn't activated ahead of Monday's scheduled game against Boston. The Twins' decision not to bring Donaldson back Monday was likely part of a plan to give him a maintenance day following the simulated game, but his absence from the lineup Tuesday comes more of a surprise. Since Minnesota hasn't suggested that Donaldson is dealing with any sort of setback, the expectation remains that he'll be activated from the IL at some point this week.