Donaldson (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Tuesday against the White Sox.
Donaldson's return puts the Twins' lineup back at full strength after he missed all of August with a sore right calf. He'll start at third base in his first game back with the team, batting second. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment to make room for Donaldson on the active roster.
