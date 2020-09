Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a pair of walks in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Donaldson was good at getting on base, but he wasn't able to generate any runs himself. The 34-year-old has a .243/.380/.514 slash line after the productive outing. He's added six homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored in 25 games.