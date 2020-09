Donaldson (calf) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman exited Friday's contest with a right calf cramp and won't start the final two games of the season. It's not a great sign given Donaldson has battled calf issues in recent years, but the Twins may just be expressing caution on the eve of the playoffs. Marwin Gonzalez receives the start at third base Sunday for the Twins.