Donaldson (calf) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Donaldson wasn't in the lineup for seven consecutive games while dealing with right calf tightness, so it's not entirely surprising to see him land on the injured list. The transaction is retroactive to Aug. 4, but it's unclear whether he'll be forced to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf. The 34-year-old hit .182 with a home run, two RBI and seven strikeouts over his first seven games of the year. Ehire Adrianza and Marwin Gonzalez should see increased playing time in Donaldson's absence.