Donaldson (calf) has been playing in intrasquad games at the Twins' alternate training site, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Donaldson has been increasing his activity since landing on the 10-day injured list with a right calf injury. He's recently progressed to taking at-bats in intrasquad matchup as he appears to be making progress in his recovery. Despite the positive signs, a timetable for his return still hasn't been announced.