Donaldson (hamstring) is scheduled to play third base in a simulated game Sunday at the Twins' alternate site in Saint Paul, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports.

If Donaldson is able to complete the simulated game without any setbacks to his right hamstring strain, he'll likely be on track to return from the 10-day injured list ahead of the Twins' home series versus Boston, which begins Monday. Luis Arraez has been the primary replacement at third base for Donaldson, but he'll likely move to left field once the latter is reinstated from the IL.