Donaldson left Thursday's game against the Brewers with a tight right hamstring, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Injuries are unfortunately part of the package at this point in Donaldson's career, though the Twins were likely hoping he'd last longer than one inning this season before suffering his first of the year. It's at least not a calf issue, something that has plagued the veteran several times in recent seasons, but his health history doesn't give much reason for optimism. It's not yet clear when the Twins expect him to return to the lineup.