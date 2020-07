Donaldson went 0-for-2 with two walks in Sunday's win at the White Sox. He's 1-for-9 with four walks in his first three games with the Twins, hitting second in the order in all three contests.

Donaldson had a quiet weekend at the plate even with the Twins scoring 27 runs in three games. Donaldson still drew walks at a good clip and saw 3.9 pitchers per at bat, according to The Athletic, which shows he's seeing the ball well at the plate and his hits should come.