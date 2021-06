Donaldson (calf) is starting at third base and batting second Thursday versus Cleveland, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman sat out the last five games while managing a calf issue, but he'll return to the lineup coming off Wednesday's scheduled off day. Donaldson is 2-for-16 with seven strikeouts over his past seven games and will attempt to get back on track now that he's feeling better.