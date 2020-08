Donaldson (calf) will sit for the fifth straight game Wednesday against the PIrates.

Donaldson has been on the shelf with right calf tightness since leaving Friday's game against Cleveland due to the injury. The issue is apparently not too serious, but the veteran has had calf issues in the past, and the Twins can afford to be quite cautious due to the expanded playoffs and their 9-2 start. Ehire Adrianza will be the third baseman in this one, with Marwin Gonzalez shifting over to first base.