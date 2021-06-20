site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Sitting again Sunday
Donaldson (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Donaldson will sit for the third game in a row while he contends with a right calf injury. Luis Arraez will pick up a start at third base in Donaldson's stead.
