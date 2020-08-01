Donaldson (calf) will not start Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Donaldson exited Friday's contest with a tight right calf, and while the issue isn't believed to be serious, it's no surprise to see him sit for at least one game. Marwin Gonzalez will get the start at the hot corner.
More News
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Calf injury not believed serious•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Exits game with calf tightness•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Launches first homer as Twin•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Quiet debut series•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Taking on leadership role•
-
Twins' Josh Donaldson: Inks four-year deal with Minnesota•