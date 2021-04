Donaldson went 4-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 13-12 extra-inning loss to the A's.

He got the wild slugfest started by launching a solo shot off Frankie Montas in the first inning, Donaldson's first homer of the year. The veteran has hit safely in all six games he's played sandwiched around a hamstring injury, and on the season he's hitting .556 (10-for-18).